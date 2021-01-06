Sergio Ramos Set For INCREDIBLE Union With LaLiga Rival Lionel Messi At PSG Next Season?

Things haven’t been all smooth sailing at Real Madrid off the field with several key contract extension talks stuck in limbo. Club captain Sergio Ramos, winger Lucas Vasquez and midfielder Luka Modric see off their respective contracts in June with no clarity on their future at the Bernabeu. Ramos’ contractual situation, in particular, appears complicated with the skipper planning on a sensational switch to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Sergio Ramos transfer: Skipper yet to agree to new terms

Ramos is free to negotiate a free exit with any prospective club. Although he has assured the club of his loyalty, Real Madrid’s stand on the contract duration poses dire complications. The defending LaLiga champions are willing to offer a season-long contract to the skipper, with no salary hike.

Tres puntos más y portería a cero en otro partido exigente.

Nos despedimos del fútbol, pero solo por unos días. 🎅🏻😉

Another three points and a clean sheet.

We say goodbye to football, but only for a few days. 🎅🏻😉#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/CmwGfmvCwR — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 23, 2020

But Ramos expects the club to offer him a two-season extension citing his scintillating form. But the club are wary of going against the policy of offering a season-long extension to a player aged above 30. Following the complications, a startling revelation by El Chiringuito suggests the Spanish skipper’s future plans.

Ramos to PSG? Defender informs president of future move

Ramos has informed club president Florentino Perez that if his terms are not met, he will join Ligue 1 giants PSG on a free transfer. Reportedly, the 34-year-old centre back has been informed of the Messi transfer by PSG, which is why he is excited about the prospect of playing alongside the Barcelona icon.

Amid the Ramos to PSG talks, newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke on his plans for the transfer window. The Argentine tactician, although did not take any questions on the Messi to PSG rumours directly, he did state that great players are always welcome at Parc des Princes.

Ramos and Messi to unite at PSG?

Ramos and Messi are considered the two pillars of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. The two superstars have come up against each other for more than 15 years in the Spanish top-flight, often ending up in arguments, entertaining the fans with their on-field battles. But the prospect of a Ramos and Messi union, with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe, already at the helm, might soon be a reality if the rumours materialise.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos Instagram