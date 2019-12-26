Paul Pogba Eyed By Juventus In A 'player Plus Cash' Deal Ahead Of Winter Transfer Window

Paul Pogba was included in the Manchester United squad against Watford after being injured since September 2019. The player was introduced as a substitute in the second half and showed signs of brilliance. However, his return to the field has also instigated rumours about his departure from the club. He has been linked with a return to his former club Juventus again.

Ole has hinted at Paul Pogba's potential involvement in Manchester United vs Newcastle on Boxing Day.



Juventus look to sign Paul Pogba in January 2020

According to reports in Italy, Juventus are ready to make a move for Paul Pogba in the January 2020 transfer window. It is also believed that the Italian champions are willing to make a ‘player plus cash’ offer. The deal is likely to include Juventus midfielder Emre Can along with €60 million.

Paul Pogba played against Watford after returning from injury

It is believed that Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is not happy with his midfielders. Only Miralem Pjanic has been able to convince the Italian. On the other hand, players like Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira have not been able to play according to the manager’s expectations. They have had a season plagued with injury. Paul Pogba has been frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford. He has been linked largely with a return to Turin or to Real Madrid. Irrespective of the rumours, Pogba had a brilliant game against Watford. The French International came off the bench after Manchester United were already 2-0 down. This was his first appearance for the Red Devils after he last played against Arsenal on September 30. Pogba had a decent game with 90% passing accuracy, along with two long balls, two passes in the box, one through ball and one key pass.

Manchester United will play against Newcastle United on December 26, 2019

Manchester United and Watford were goalless in the first half. However, Watford scored twice within 10 minutes of the second half courtesy of strikes from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney. The defeat leaves the Red Devils eighth in the Premier League points table with 25 points to their credit. They will next play against Newcastle United on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

