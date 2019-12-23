Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane Is Not Interested In Signing Any Striker This Winter

Real Madrid were looking like they were on the right track a couple of games ago. Then they drew three back-to-back games. The most upsetting part about it is that they could have won all three games. It was their poor finishing quality that held them back. Los Blancos were brilliant in the midfield against Valencia, Barcelona and Real Bilbao. Unfortunately, they couldn't capitalize on the chances they created. Some may say that Real Madrid are lacking vitamin C (Cristiano Ronaldo) in their squad but nothing can be done about it now. Karim Benzema is doing his best upfront and his injury-time strike helped Real Madrid clinch a point against Valencia.

Also Read | Erling Haaland’s Father Trolls Manchester United On Social Media Over Transfer Talk

"Real Madrid won't sign a striker" - Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid have a top-class striker in their bag as they signed Luka Jovic for big money this summer. Jovic has, however, not been on the clock much. The Siberian has just found the net once this season. However, Zinedine Zidane is not interested in signing any striker when the winter transfer window opens this January. Zidane, in a post-match interview, was asked if he would sign any striker. To which, he replied, "No. Absolutely not, I don't see the need to sign a striker." The draw against Athletic was the fifth time this season that Real Madrid failed to score in a game.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Keen To Replace Pep Guardiola At Manchester City: Report

Barcelona took a two-point lead against Real Madrid after the Los Blancos fired blanks in their last LaLiga game. Zidane said that he is annoyed by the result as his players gave their 100 per cent on the pitch. The Frenchman added that he is looking at the positives and he is happy with the way Real Madrid are performing. Zidane displayed his frustration that the game ended in a stalemate when his team performed exceptionally well. The Whites hit the woodwork thrice in the game (Kroos, Nacho and Jovic's shots). Real Madrid will next play Getafe on January 4, 2020.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Bizarrely Reveals About Being Abducted By 'aliens' In Sensational Interview

No es el resultado ni el final de año que queríamos. Lo intentamos, pero no pudo ser. El equipo tiene claro el camino y tenemos que seguir trabajando y mejorando.

We have to keep working and improving.#HalaMadrid



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/YD7riHpErO — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Tired Of Being Treated Like A Kid By PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel