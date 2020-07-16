Real Madrid Could Be Crowned LaLiga Champions On Outcast Gareth Bale's 31st Birthday

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid have the opportunity of sealing the LaLiga title with a win against Villarreal tonight. Three points for Real Madrid vs Villarreal will bring the league title back to the Spanish capital after three seasons. However, in an interesting turn of events, Los Blancos could be set to be crowned LaLiga champions on rebel Gareth Bale's 31st birthday.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions celebrations to take place on Gareth Bale birthday?

Gareth Bale turns 31 today, on July 16, and his club Real Madrid play hosts to fifth-placed Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano later tonight. Zidane's Real Madrid have been in tremendous form since the resumption of football last month, winning all of their nine games, overtaking Barcelona at the summit of the LaLiga table. Real Madrid are now four points clear of second-placed Barcelona with two matchdays remaining. However, a win against Villarreal tonight will crown Zidane's men champions of Spain for the 2019-20 season.

Ironically, the 'LaLiga winners' title might come on the day Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale celebrates his 31st birthday. Bale has cut quite an unpopular figure among the Real Madrid supporters this season and has also fallen down the pecking order for Zidane. Bale's tongue-in-cheek comments about Real Madrid made headlines earlier this season when he appeared to mock and disrespect the 13-time European champions. Strangely enough, the Real Madrid faithful might be celebrating their first LaLiga title in three years on Bale's birthday as the pandemic has extended the current campaign.

Gareth Bale birthday: Real Madrid career and achievements

Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham in January 2013 for a then-world record transfer fee reported to be around €100.8 million (£90m). The star winger has made a total of 251 appearances for Real Madrid so far and has scored 105 goals. Gareth Bale has played a vital part in winning 15 trophies with Real Madrid which include four European Cups, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, one LaLiga, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups. It's possible that his second LaLiga title will come on his 31st birthday.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Real Madrid LaLiga champions toninght?

The Real Madrid vs Villarreal clash is scheduled to kick off at 9 pm local time (Friday, 12:30 am IST). Real Madrid have won 25 games in the league this season, losing three games and drawing eight times. Real Madrid need the three points to be crowned champions tonight and put Barcelona mathematically out of reach.

