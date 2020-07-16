LaLiga President Tebas Questions Man City's Source Of Funding, Lauds Man United

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) judgement nullifying Manchester City's two-season Champions League ban did not go down well with many. The likes of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, LaLiga president Javier Tebas among others questioned the efficacy of CAS to deal with such critical matters. The LaLiga president, in particular, has been extremely critical of the judgement, while also raising questions on Man City's source of funding.

LaLiga president Tebas questions Man City's funding source

In an interview with ESPN Deportes, LaLiga president Tebas claimed that Man City have not signed players with their 'natural income', which according to him should ideally constitute revenue received from sponsors and television rights. He slammed the Cityzens, saying that they spend money on signings garnered from the oil revenue in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Javier Tebas took a jibe at Sheikh Mansour, who happens to be the owner of the City Football Group (CFG). Mansour is the deputy prime minister of UAE as well as the half-brother of the current president of the country, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

LaLiga president lauds Man United

Meanwhile, the LaLiga president also went on to laud Man United while bashing their city rivals at the same time. He claimed that Man United's transfer policy relies solely on the 'natural' income of the club, unlike the situation with Man City. Pep Guardiola's side were found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which compelled UEFA to ban the club from the Champions League for a two-season term. However, Man City's appeal was accepted by CAS, with the decision now overturned. The €30 million fine was also brought down to a mere €10 million, something that didn't go down well with Jose Mourinho, who branded it a "disgrace" and a "circus" situation. Jurgen Klopp went on to brand the CAS judgement as a "bad day for football".

Jealous of Premier League football: Guardiola on Tebas

Soon after the CAS decision earlier on Monday, Tebas had questioned the efficacy of the authority to deal with matters of utmost importance. Responding to the LaLiga president, Man City boss Guardiola claimed that Tebas was jealous of Premier League football. He also mocked Tebas, calling him a legal expert, saying that he will seek legal advice from him in the near future.

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter/laliga.com