Real Madrid Drop Their New Third Kit For 2020-21 Season, Here's How Fans Reacted

Real Madrid have revealed the Adidas football third kit ahead of the new season. The Real Madrid third kit was initially scheduled to be released in July but due to coronavirus, it was pushed to a later date before it was unveiled on Wednesday. The Real Madrid kits 2020-21 have been made by Adidas Football. The kit is predominantly black along with a spring pink logo, the iconic Real Madrid club crest and stripes on the sides. The jersey also has a bit of a floral design on the front and the sides and is inspired by the iconic Azulejo tile art paintings that can be found across the city of Madrid.

Real Madrid third kit for 2020-21 season released, here's how fans reacted

🆕 👕 Make history with us. The new 2020/21 third jersey is out now!#HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 9, 2020

Real Madrid fans were elated with joy and were generally happy about the kits that were released by the club. The fans really liked the Adidas football designed Real Madrid third kit. The new Real Madrid kits 2020-21 are already available to buy.

Oo god!!! Its amazing🤩🤩. At last, we got a weapon to troll those Barka fan kids on kits😁😁 — Debalin Debnath (@DDNath001) September 9, 2020

I guess this is my favorite Madrid jersey for this season 👍😎 — Matthew Akhigbe 🏆 (@mattakhide) September 9, 2020

Netizens expressed their happiness over the jersey and took to social media to share how they felt about the jersey. Overall, the club received great reactions, with some comparing it to Arsenal's black kit. However, Manchester United fans seemed to be the most enraged, being unhappy that Real Madrid got a better kit from Adidas Football than theirs. The zebra stripes jersey has certainly not gone done well with many football lovers.

Real Madrid News: Transfers and more

Defending champions Real Madrid have been making quick moves as they aim to get ready in time for the news season such as the transfer of James Rodrguez to Everton and the looming Gareth Bale transfer. The club has also freed space by selling Javi Snchez, Dani Gmez and Alberto Soro and profited from the sales of these lesser-known players. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has also begun planning for the next season right away with reports linking Mbappe, Haaland and Camavinga as potential transfers as they plan to splash in cash next year.

Image : Real Madrid Twitter