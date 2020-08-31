Real Madrid Begin Talks Over Extending Deals For Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric And Vazquez

LaLiga champions Real Madrid have reportedly begun talks with the trio of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez over new deals. The contracts for all three players expire in the summer of 2021 and Los Blancos are keen on extending their stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was previously reported that Real Madrid were prepared to allow Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez to leave once their contracts expired, along with handing Sergio Ramos a one-year extension, but it appears that all three players are set to be given new deals.

Real Madrid set to extend Sergio Ramos contract

According to reports from Spanish newspaper ABC, Real Madrid are set to offer Sergio Ramos a two-year contract extension. The Spanish giants had initially decided to offer Ramos a year-by-year contract extension but have been thoroughly impressed with the veteran centre-back as his performances have only gotten better over the past few seasons. Ramos played a pivotal role in guiding Real Madrid to the LaLiga title towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign. In total, Ramos scored 13 goals across all competitions last season, including six goals after the season resumed. It is reported that Ramos' new deal will see him stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022. Ramos currently earns a reported £280,000-a-week on his current deal.

Ramos has already spent 15 years at Real Madrid and won four La Liga titles as well as four Champions Leagues. Despite playing in the heart of Madrid's defence, Ramos has been well-known for his scoring ability and has scored at least one goal in each of his 15 LaLiga seasons so far. With 70 league goals to his name, Ramos is the highest-scoring defender in the Spanish top flight.

Football transfer news: Luka Modric contract and Lucas Vazquez contract details

Real Madrid have also begun talks over extending deals for Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. The 35-year-old Modric was reportedly set to leave Real Madrid over the summer but proved his worth to Zinedine Zidane in the final few stages of the 2019-20 season. In total, Modric scored five goals and registered seven assists across all competitions for the Spanish club. Despite Modric entering his twilight years, it appears Real Madrid are keen to offer the midfielder a new deal that will extend his stay beyond 2021.

One more player in line to receive a contract extension at Real Madrid is Lucas Vazquez. The 29-year-old winger initially made Real Madrid transfer news headlines following the end of the 2019-20 season. Vazquez scored only three goals and notched up two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions last season. With youngsters including Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr making rapid progress under Zidane, Vazquez was at the exit door at Real Madrid. However, in a rather strange decision made by the club, the Spanish star is set to extend his Real Madrid contract beyond 2021.

Image Credits - Luka Modric / Sergio Ramos / Lucas Vazquez Instagram