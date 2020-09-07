Real Madrid Eye Blockbuster £261 MILLION Transfer Splurge On Mbappe, Haaland And Camavinga

Real Madrid have begun their pursuit for Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavingo as they plan to splash in cash next year to bring these stars to the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are not looking to spend big this year as they have taken a more prudent approach this summer. The club's financials have been affected and Real Madrid are looking to avoid a major overhaul this season. Their plans for next season, though, look to have begun, according to reports.

Real Madrid eyeing blockbuster £261mn transfer splurge on Mbappe, Haaland and Camavinga

Los Blancos have three players in their priority list as they look to replace some ageing names in the squad. The top in their priority list is reportedly Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid are known admirers of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. Mbappe is the key transfer target as manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on a squad overhaul. Mbappe will be entering the final two years of his contract and Los Blancos will be hoping they can French star at a lower price as they look to improve their attack.

The other top targets identified by Real Madrid are Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga, and the trio is worth a combined £261milion according to Transfermarkt. Rennes midfielder Camavinga, according to an ABC report has been zeroed in on as a long-term replacement for Casemiro. The same report states that the LaLiga champions would have moved for the 17-year-old Frenchman had it not been for the hit from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are desperate to keep hold of Haaland who has been sensational since making the switch this year. The Norwegian set a couple of records soon after signing for the Bundesliga giants. With Karim Benzema approaching the end of his prime years, Real Madrid are reportedly looking at the Haaland transfer and Mbappe to fortify their attacking line. When it comes to outgoings, Everton have all but finalised a deal to take James Rodriguez off their hands with the Toffees set to seal his signing soon.

Football transfer news: Madrid's LaLiga rivals also planning rebuild

According to Daily Mail, Barcelona are planning to make a final offer for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez while Lyon manager Rudi Garcia has said he won't stand in the way if Barcelona come calling for Memphis Depay. The Blaugrana have also spoken to Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's agent, according to multiple reports.

