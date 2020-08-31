Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Plan to Hijack Liverpool’s €30m Move For Thiago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are planning to get one over rivals Liverpool by swooping in for Jurgen Klopp's long-time target, Thiago Alcantara. The Bayern Munich midfield gem is at the exit gates at the Allianz Arena and has made it clear that he wants to move on and take on a new challenge after refusing to sign a new deal with the European champions. Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that a bid for Thiago will be made within the next few days amid links of a move to the Premier League. Despite Liverpool being clear front-runners.to sign the Spanish star, Man United have reportedly entered the race to bring Thiago to the English top flight.

Football transfer rumours: Thiago to Liverpool in doubt?

According to reports from Sport Bild, Man United are monitoring the services of Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara with the midfielder available for just €30m (£26.7m) after helping Bayern Munich to their sixth European Cup. Multiple reports claimed that Liverpool were in pole position to secure the services of Thiago as Jurgen Klopp remains a huge admirer of the 29-year-old. However, it seems that the Reds aren't willing to splash out €30m (£26.7m) on Thiago due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that his contract expires next year.

Liverpool were set to strengthen their squad after winning the Premier League title but have only managed to sign left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos so far. Although it is widely believed that Anfield is a preferred destination for Thiago, Liverpool are yet to make an offer for the midfield maestro. Thiago arrived at Bayern Munich in the summer of 2013 from Barcelona and has played an integral role for the German giants, winning seven Bundesliga titles and four German Super Cups.

🚨 | Man United signing Thiago Alcantara is the last thing Liverpool fans wanted. As per @cfbayern Man United are in for him. #MUFC #LFC — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) August 30, 2020

Man United transfer news: Thiago to Man United on the cards?

Thiago's achievements and performances on the pitch have drawn interest from Man United as well. The 20-time English champions are reportedly prepared to offload Andreas Periera and Jesse Lingard in order to make room for Thiago. Reports claim that United are planning to hijack Liverpool's move for Thiago as they want another creative midfielder alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Thiago transfer news: Bayern CEO confirms departure of midfielder

Earlier this week, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to Welt am Sonntag and revealed that he's expecting an offer for Thiago to come in over the next few days. The 64-year-old said: "It looks like he will leave us this summer and it's sad because he is a great player in big games." Rummenigge previously stated that he will not allow any of his players to leave for free and will be willing to sell Thiago to any club that meets their valuation for him.

