Real Madrid Rejected A Premier League Club's €100m Bid To Sign Bale Last Summer

LaLiga champions Real Madrid have been keen on getting rid of Gareth Bale this transfer window, but have found little to no success. The Welsh winger was all set for a move to China last summer, but the deal was reportedly blocked by the Real Madrid board. A former Real Madrid president has now revealed that the club also turned down an offer from a Premier League club to seal the Bale transfer last summer.

Real Madrid turned down €100m offer from a Premier League club

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon, in an interview with TalkSport, revealed that a Premier League club was willing to pay €100 million ($118 million) to sign Bale last summer. However, Los Blancos turned down the offer with the hope that the 31-year-old would play an important role in the following season.

On being asked to reveal the name of the club, Calderon refused, saying he is not allowed to reveal confidential details. Earlier reports had linked Bale with a move to Manchester United. Calderon also spoke on the current Bale transfer situation. The former Real Madrid president insists that the Wales international does not want to leave, nor is he willing to lower his salary.

Gareth Bale wages' a deterrent in future deals

According to various reports, the Gareth Bale wages clock in at an estimated €292,000-a-week. His mammoth wages in the current COVID-19-hit financial climate make it difficult for a club to take on those figures on their payroll. Calderon reveals that Bale's agent was in talks with the clubs recently, trying to agree to a deal.

However, the club will find it difficult to reap financial gains with his sale. It would be in the best interest of Real Madrid to terminate his contract and let him leave for free, adds the former club president. Calderon asserts it will be extremely difficult to recover the amount the club spent on signing Bale, citing his age and lack of game time over the past two seasons.

Gareth Bale slams Real Madrid for blocking his exit

Bale's relationship with the Real Madrid hierarchy as well as manager Zinedine Zidane hasn't been cordial of late. During an interview with Sky Sports News, the Wales captain insisted that he is more appreciated and respected by his national team compatriots than at Real Madrid. He also blamed the club for not letting him leave last summer, saying the club has made the situation "difficult" for him, a claim that is well supported by Calderon's claims.

