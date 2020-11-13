Real Madrid Fear Luka Modric Has Been Exposed To COVID-19 After Vida Tests Positive

The international break has been a cause of concern for clubs all across Europe and the concerns were elevated after Croatia's Domago Vida tested positive for coronavirus. The 31-year-old defender played the first half of the game against Turkey and was subsequently taken off after his results were ascertained. The Domagoj Vida covid-19 test has elevated concerns of transmission to the rest of the Croatian squad and Real Madrid are anxiously waiting for an update on Luka Modric.

Also Read: Croatia's Domagoj Vida Substituted After Testing Positive For COVID-19 At HALF-TIME

Luka Modric covid-19: Real Madrid concerned after Croatia team coronavirus scare

Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida was pictured with Real Madrid's Luka Modric on Tuesday at the Vodafone Park, as the Croatian duo prepared for the clash against Turkey. By that point, the former had not yet undergone the COVID-19 test that would later yield a positive result. The Croatian Football Federation (HNS), in a statement, explained that they got a word of the positive result at half-time and subsequently proceeded to take the player off.

Also Read: Told Lionel Messi To 'show Some Respect' And Not To Waste Time In 2019 UCL Semis: Referee

Domagoj Vida had successfully passed the control to which all the Croatian internationals had to undergo before the game against Turkey. The Besiktas defender was cleared to play in Istanbul, but a further check was conducted on Wednesday, which corresponded with the weekend game against Sweden. The medical team was immediately informed of the positive result at midnight, approximately 30 minutes in the game and was replaced at half-time by manager Zlatko Dalic.

Due to the Croatia team coronavirus scare, UEFA protocols insist that the entire squad go through another round of testing either on Sunday or Monday ahead of their game against Portugal next week.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Comically Struggles To Wear Mask While On The Bench Vs Andorra: Watch

🚨AS: Real Madrid are worried about Luka Modric after his Croatian teammate, Domagoj Vida, tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Krd0rtCac0 — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) November 12, 2020

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have had their fair share of coronavirus troubles and Luka Modric could potentially be another one added to their list of concerns. Defender Eder Militao was ruled out of the Champions League clash after testing positive and is likely to return fo Los Blancos after the international break. Eden Hazard and Casemiro also tested positive before the ill-fated clash at Valencia and their return are subject to their respective quarantine periods.

Also Read: Aubameyang LASHES OUT At Toni Kroos, Says 'nonsense' Celebrations Are For His Kids

Modric is in the final 12 months of his contract and reports suggested that Real Madrid will offer an extension depending upon his performance levels this season. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner started 22 LaLiga games last campaign and had featured in all eight games this season including the El Clasico where he scored. Los Blancos recalled Martin Odegaard from Real Sociedad in the summer and the Norwegian international is touted as Modric's long term replacement.

(Image Courtesy: Domagoj Vida Instagram)