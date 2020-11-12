Croatia's Domagoj Vida Substituted After Testing Positive For COVID-19 At HALF-TIME

Croatia veteran Domagoj Vida was substituted off the pitch and sent into isolation during the Turkey vs Croatia game last night. The Croatian centre-back tested positive for COVID-19 at half-time and was immediately sent to self-isolate away from the team. The friendly ended in a 3-3 draw as both sides prepare for their upcoming round of matches.

Vida COVID-19 test comes back positive at half-time

Vida, just like all other players had tested negative on Monday morning. However, subsequent tests on the day of the game revealed an alarming 'potentially positive result' as the match was about to unfold. The Besiktas defender was taken off at half-time as a precautionary measure and sent into isolation while further COVID-19 tests were conducted. The tests that followed confirmed Vida had contracted the virus.

Croatian Football Federation's statement

In regards to the incident, the Croatian Football Federation was quick to release a statement. The statement reveals how the federation was quick to act and adhere to all the UEFA protocols put in place for such a situation.

"The medical service of the Croatian national team received initial information at the end of the break between the two halves that there was one potentially positive result. This is a common test procedure, and a 'suspicious' finding is retested to confirm the result.”

"As at that time the coach Zlatko Dalic had already made the decision to change Vida, the medical service of the national team isolated Vida according to all epidemiological measures until the confirmation of the test results. Vida will, in accordance with regulations, spend the next few days in self-isolation in Istanbul,” the statement concluded.

ℹ️ Liječnička služba hrvatske nogometne reprezentacije je neposredno iza ponoći po lokalnom vremenu u Istanbulu dobila rezultate testiranja na virus SARS-CoV-2 među kojima je bio i jedan pozitivan nalaz među igračima.



➡️ https://t.co/h0O3DjNDok — HNS (@HNS_CFF) November 11, 2020

The Croatian Football Federation said that all other national team members and staff tested negative. The national side is scheduled to travel to Stockholm next. The statement added that the national team complied with all epidemiological measures, in accordance with UEFA's Return to Play protocol.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalić commented on his team’s performance in the 3-3- friendly draw. Dalić stated that it was really a friendly game with the six goals a testament to the same. "I can be happy because I saw some things I wanted to see. I can also be unhappy because we let in three goals lightly. That worries me, it wasn’t good, our defence was weak. That must not happen."

Croatia, who came from behind twice during their 3-3 draw face Sweden next in their UEA Nations League Group A match. Placed 3rd on the table right now, Croatia will face current table-toppers Portugal in their last game.

Image Credits - Vida Instagram