When Real Madrid Had To Hire Personal Security For Stopping Ronaldo Nazario From Partying

The initial years of the 21st century saw Real Madrid build a team that was studded with some of the greatest football stars of the era. The famous Galactico era saw the arrival of Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and David Beckham at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo, who is considered one of the best strikers in world football, saw a number of twists and turns during his five-season stay in Madrid, which was revealed by him recently.

Perez would send personal security for Ronaldo

Ronaldo sealed a move to Real Madrid in 2002. Despite being an extraordinary talent, the Brazilian striker was also known for his lavish lifestyle and partying habits. He would often party across clubs in the Spanish capital, an act that did not go down well with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

As quoted by Spanish media publication Marca, Ronaldo states that Perez would send his personal security to guard the club doors and later hired some more to keep a tab on the Brazilian. However, he joked that he would dribble them too, while some of them would join him on the dance floor. He accedes that there were moments when he partied beyond limits, but these were exceptions and he knew his responsibility towards his physique.

Former Real Madrid teammate reveals Ronaldo's partying habits

Ronaldo went on to confess that he would party only after Real Madrid won a game. However, winning came naturally to a start-studded Los Blancos side, adds the former Brazilian superstar. Former teammate Ivan Helguera, in an interview earlier this year, gave an insight on Ronaldo's partying habits. He claims that the likes of Zidane, Figo and Beckham were amazing professionals on and off the field.

Ronaldo's massive party after winning LaLiga

On the other hand, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos preferred going out a bit on occasions, although they didn't party every night, adds Helguera. He reveals that Real Madrid players would party after winning a game on Saturday. But there were no outings before games, adds former Spain and Real Madrid star.

Helguera recalls a birthday party hosted by Ronaldo when a bus full of girls arrived. As Helguera was with his wife, he decided to leave early, as did Figo. He also recalls another massive party after Real Madrid won LaLiga, stating that Ronaldo was indeed a party man.

