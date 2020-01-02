The Debate
Real Madrid Keeper Thibaut Courtois Makes Comic Football-style Save During Miami Heat Game

Football News

Thibaut Courtois made the most of his winter break with a visit to the United States. Courtois recently attended the NBA game between Miami Heat and 76ers.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Real Madrid

Football players playing in different leagues across Europe are currently enjoying the winter break with their close friends and families before they resume their duties with their respective clubs. Real Madrid finished 2019 with growing concerns over its attack and trailing Barcelona by two points as the LaLiga starts its winter break. The Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois is taking advantage of the winter break with a visit to the United States. Thibaut Courtois attended NBA game between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. 

NBA: Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois saves Tyler Herro 

Thibaut Courtois was seated on the front row during the match between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. During the match, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro tried to prevent a ball from leaving the court and got carried away in his tracks towards the stands. This was when Courtois sprung into action and stopped the player with his arms. Both Tyler Herro and Thibaut Courtois exchanged smiles before the player went back to court. This was not the first game that Courtois attended in Miami as he had also attended Miami Heat's game against Utah Jazz. Courtois posed with Rudy Gobert as the two men then exchanged their respective jerseys.

NBA: Miami Heat beats Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat snatched a 117-116 overtime win over the 76ers thanks to a free throw conversion by Jimmy Butler with 2.3 seconds on shot clock. Jimmy Butler finished the game with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

