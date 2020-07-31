Real Madrid Launch Regal Home And Away Kits For 2020-21 Season, Fans React

LaLiga champions Real Madrid have officially launched their home and away kits for the 2020-21 season. Real Madrid have added a shade of pink in their new jerseys. While Los Blancos have gone with the regular regal white for their home kit, Real Madrid will be donning a dark pink jersey in their away games. Real Madrid's home kit has pink strips running on both sides of the jersey.

Stitched for bright lights and title fights, @realmadrid. pic.twitter.com/Lp804HNLFo — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) July 31, 2020

Real Madrid home kit for next season features a unique touch

Fly Emirates remain Real Madrid's primary shirt sponsors for next season as well. However, the slogan 'Fly Better' will be printed on the Real Madrid new kit instead of the usual logo. Fly Emirates have two more years left in their deal with Real Madrid as their €69 million contract is set to expire in 2022. Real Madrid have decided to go with pink for their away jersey, just like they did in the 2014-15 season.

Real Madrid Adidas kit deal

In 2019, Adidas reportedly penned down a deal worth €1 billion with Real Madrid, a contract which will run till 2028. The Real Madrid-Adidas deal is the biggest contract signed between a football club and a kit manufacturer in history. Real Madrid mint up to a reported €152 million annually as opposed to Barcelona drawing €84 million per year from their deal with Adidas' rivals, Nike.

Fans react to Real Madrid's new jersey

Okay I'm gonna buy this jersey... — •A•P•U•T•I• (@BotoAsumi) July 31, 2020

Scenes when we end up winning Treble in this kit 😭😭😭 — Fawaz (@Fze32) July 31, 2020

Simple design, nothing too much, I like it — Bob Rush (@Bobis89yearsold) July 31, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid/Instagram)