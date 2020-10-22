Barcelona Players DIVIDED Over Pay Cut Saga After Pique, Ter Stegen Extend Stay

After a thumping victory against Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Tuesday, Barcelona announced the contract renewal of four players - Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Segen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong. The contract extension seemingly hasn't gone well with other players in the squad, with reports of a split in the team amid the controversy surrounding the Barcelona pay cut policy.

Barcelona players divided over pay cut

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona suffered hefty financial losses, which was followed by a pay cut. Around that time, the first-team players agreed to the pay cut, owing to the detrimental impact on the Barcelona wage bill. Recent reports insisted that president Josep Maria Bartomeu was preparing another round of pay cuts which would come into effect next year.

The players were divided on their opinion with several stars unhappy with the pay cut proposal. Players decided to take up the matter with the club's hierarchy and wrote a letter opposing the pay cuts. However, with the Pique contract extension confirmation, besides that of the other three players, the rest of the team believe that the move has damaged their defiant stand against the Barcelona pay cut proposal.

Pique contract extended until 2024, leaves teammates infuriated

Marca reports that Pique was among the first to have signed a letter opposing the pay cut proposal. However, he decided to abandon that stance and signed a new contract, thus leaving his teammates infuriated. The Spaniard has extended his stay until 2024 along with the insertion of a €500 million release clause.

Interestingly, club legend Lionel Messi is already at loggerheads with Bartomeu. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the final year of his contract and there are no positive developments on renewing it as yet. There is no clarity on whether he is opposed to the pay cuts. Messi's wages, estimated at €565,000 according to Goal, is the highest in the club and a major component of the Barcelona wage bill.

Will a change of guard unite Barcelona?

The club hierarchy is expected to undergo key changes in the coming months. A vote of no-confidence has been moved against Josep Maria Bartomeu which could lead to his ouster in November. A change in guard might propel Messi to continue his stay at the club, while also bringing about a thoughtful discussion on the pay cuts.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram