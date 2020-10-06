Real Madrid Legends Dominate France Football's Ballon D'Or Dream Team Nominees

With no Ballon d’Or awards this year, France Football has announced that it will select the all-time Ballon d’Or Dream Team this year. The Ballon d’Or Dream Team will be chosen the same way the Ballon d’Or is chosen in usual circumstances, with 170 journalists voting. A total of 10 Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees per position will be announced this year. France Football revealed the first round of nominees this week, with Real Madrid dominating the list.

Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees: Goalkeepers

As expected, Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has made the list, with the goalkeeper tweeting that it was an honour to be part of the Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees. The iconic goalkeeper is joined by Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, Manuel Neuer, Gordon Banks, Gianluigi Buffon, Thomas Nkono, Lev Yashin, Dino Zoff and Sepp Maier.

Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees: Centre-backs

Out of the 10 nominees, only Sergio Ramos is currently active. Other legendary centre-backs part of the Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees includes Franco Baresi, Franz Beckenbauer, Marcel Desailly, Ronald Koeman, Bobby Moore, Daniel Passarella, Matthias Sammer, Fabio Cannavaro and Gaetano Scirea.

Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees: Left-backs

Just like his Real Madrid teammate, Marcelo is also the only active left-back when it comes to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees for the position. Andreas Brehme, Paul Breitner, Antonio Cabrini, Giacinto Facchetti, Junior, Ruud Krol, Paolo Maldini, and Nilton Santos round out the list, with Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos included as well.

Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees: Right-backs

Dani Alves surprisingly failed to make the list for the best right-backs. The Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees for the right-back position was also the only list till now which did not include any player active in club or international football. The 10 nominees in this category are Giuseppe Bergomi, Cafú, Carlos Alberto, Djalma Santos, Claudio Gentile, Manfred Kaltz, Philipp Lahm, Wim Suurbier, Lilian Thuram and Berti Vogt

Real Madrid dominate Ballon d’Or Dream Team nominees list

Real Madrid were the clear winners when it came to the number of nominees for the Ballon d’Or Dream Team. A number of Real Madrid legends, present and past made the list. While Casillas Ramos, Cannavaro, Marcelo, Roberto Carlos and Breitner were nominated in the current round, the list will surely increase when midfielders and forwards are announced later this month. The final Ballon d’Or Dream Team will be announced by France Football in December.

