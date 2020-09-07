Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Posts Comic Clip About Amazon Prime Video Show 'The Boys'

Spain captain Sergio Ramos was in fine form on Sunday, netting a brace to help Spain defeat Ukraine 4-0 in their Nations League encounter. The Real Madrid star scored from the penalty spot before scoring a thumping header before the half-hour mark. The second goal took Sergio Ramos' tally to 23 for Spain, making him the highest-scoring defender in international football.

The Boys Amazon Prime Video Originals: Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos shares hilarious clip ahead of The Boys season 2

After his goalscoring heroics for Spain, Sergio Ramos took to social media on Monday to share a promotional clip for The Boys Amazon Prime Video series. In the video uploaded by the Real Madrid captain, the 34-year-old can be seen watching TV at his home while an elderly woman can be seen sewing some wool. Surprisingly, the woman could move a sofa with ease to lift a ball of yarn, much to the surprise of Sergio Ramos, who hears noises from his backyard. The Real Madrid captain then witnesses that a bunch of superheroes had trimmed a portion of his lawn to show The Boys Season 2. His followers appreciated the video, and the Real Madrid star mentioned that after he watched The Boys Amazon Prime Video series, he could see superheroes everywhere around him.

Había conocido algún superhéroe en el campo, pero desde que veo #TheBoys me los encuentro por todas partes. #AcostúmbrateAlPoder o lucha contra él. #TheBoys, ya disponible en @PrimeVideoES pic.twitter.com/BGMV0DVvIq — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) September 7, 2020

The Boys is an American superhero web television series released as Amazon Prime Video Originals where a group of vigilantes combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. The Boys was first released in July last year, and after the massive success, was renewed for a second season which released on September 4, 2020. A third season is also scheduled to be announced, however, the timeline remains unclear.

Sergio Ramos himself has ties with Amazon Prime Video, with an eight-episode documentary series on Ramos' life on and off the pitch named El Corazón de Sergio Ramos (The Heart of Sergio Ramos) launched last year. The documentary created controversy as Real Madrid were knocked out in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Ajax, and the filming crew captured the 34-year-old's reactions as he watched the game from the stands. After the success of the initial documentary, Amazon Prime Video Originals will release another documentary known as La Leyenda Sergio Ramos (The Legend of Sergio Ramos) which will highlight the essential highlights of the Real Madrid captain's career.

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Ramos Instagram)