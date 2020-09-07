Sergio Ramos Nets Brace Vs Ukraine To Become Highest-scoring International Defender: Watch

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been impressive in front of the goal for the past couple of seasons, particularly since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018. The centre-back continued with his impressive goalscoring form in the UEFA Nations League as he scored twice against Ukraine to bag a 4-0 victory for his side.

Also Read | Real Madrid consider offering 34-year-old Sergio Ramos a two-year contract extension

Sergio Ramos becomes the highest-scoring international defender

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring from the spot three minutes into the game for Luis Enrique. This marked the skipper's 22nd international goal, which took him equal with former Argentina defender Daniel Passarella, who until now, held the record of being the most prolific goal-scoring defender in international football.

Sergio Ramos doubled his tally of the night in the 29th minute, to make it 2-0 for La Roja. With the brace, the Spain national team captain has become the highest-scoring defender in international football. Interestingly, Ramos achieved the milestone in 70 appearances only, as compared to Passarella's 172 caps.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos leaves die-hard fans escatic with scintilllating trophy haul video: Watch

Sergio Ramos' impressive goalscoring form for Real Madrid, Spain

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo saw Sergio Ramos emerge as the key penalty taker at Santiago Bernabeu. A similar role has been assigned to him with the national team, as he netted his seventh spot-kick in a row. Besides, he has now converted eight of the 10 penalties from the spot for the Spanish national team.

¡Este gol de @SergioRamos es HISTÓRICO!



⚽ 23er tanto con España



➡️ Ya es el 8️⃣º jugador que más goles ha marcado con la @SeFutbol



🔝 Supera a Passarella y ya es el defensa con más goles como internacional en la historia del fútbol mundial#SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/qohg3JzaYU — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 6, 2020

Other interesting stats reveal the impressive goalscoring numbers ascribed to Sergio Ramos. The 2010 World Cup winner is now tied with Spanish and Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano's international tally of 23 goals. He is likely to equal or overtake Emilio Butragueno's 26-goal tally with the national team. Besides, the Real Madrid skipper is also the highest-scoring defender in the history of LaLihga, having netted 100 goals in all. Ramos has an impressive 97 goals with Los Blancos, while he netted thrice during his time with Sevilla.

Also Read | Dejan Lovren says he deliberately hurt Sergio Ramos as payback for what he did to Mo Salah

UEFA Nations League results: Fati, Torres net once for Spain vs Ukraine

Besides Sergio Ramos, Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati also scored his maiden international goal for Spain. The Barcelona prodigy became the youngest to achieve the milestone for his country, managing the feat at the age of 17. Recent Manchester City acquisition Ferran Torres also scored the fourth goal, to round off an impressive victory at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos joins Messi transfer debate, feels Barcelona icon has right to decide future

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Twitter