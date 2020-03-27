Premier League Clubs Want 2019-20 Season Abandoned, Dealing Heavy Blow To Liverpool

A number of clubs reportedly want the current season of the Premier League abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus in UK saw the Premier League suspended until April 30 and there have been growing calls for the current season to be scrapped even if it means denying Liverpool their first title in 30 years. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the UK into a complete lockdown for the next three weeks, and the chances of Premier League action resuming this season looks bleak at the moment.

A number of Premier League clubs want to end the current season with immediate effect and replay it in full once it is deemed safe to do so — even if that means #LFC being denied a first title in 30 years.



More from @David_Ornstein. — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) March 27, 2020

Premier League abandoned: There is no place for sport at the moment says PL senior

Speaking to The Athletic, a senior Premier League figure said that it was morally wrong to discuss resuming football amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As things stand, the Premier League has been suspended until April 30 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in UK, and one league official believes that talking about a return in midst of a 'social turmoil' is insulting and embarrassing.

Another high-ranking club official said that the Premier League should be abandoned amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. He said that while Liverpool would be dealt a massive blow, it holds little significance in the current scheme of things. He added that the coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse in Britain and if they are lucky the new Premier League season could begin by September.

Premier League abandoned: 2019/20 season could be abandoned if 14 clubs agree

The 2019-20 season can only be abandoned if 14 Premier League clubs agree to it. If the Premier League season is declared 'null and void' the teams will have to fork out a combined £762 million in broadcast revenue, according to The Atheltic. UEFA aims at completing the current domestic and continental club competitions by June 30 and the Premier League clubs in a meeting last week committed to completing the 2019-20 season. However, keeping in mind the escalating situation with regards to the coronavirus pandemic, many clubs have voiced their hesitation against the continuation of the current season, David Ornstein of The Athletic understands.

Premier League abandoned: Leaders Liverpool could lose out on the 2019-20 title

Liverpool are just two wins away from securing the Premier League title and if the current season is abandoned, it would be a tough one to take for everyone involved with the club. The 2019 Champions League winners have not lifted the league for the last 30 years and were on the cusp of glory when the coronavirus pandemic saw the Premier League suspended. Sheffield United and Wolves recognised to be overachieving were fighting for a place in Europe, while Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion were in the Championship's automatic promotion places. While declaring the Premier League 'null and void' would be unfair to these clubs, 'there is no place for sport' amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League official said.