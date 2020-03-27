Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown

The sporting world has stood witness to an unprecedented lockdown in recent weeks, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic around the world. The coronavirus lockdown has put a stop to every major football league in the world, including the likes of the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A. The Premier League announced it will not resume the league until May 2020. There is a rapid growth in the spread of the virus and many countries have announced a complete coronavirus lockdown to avoid further spread of the pandemic. During these difficult times, football stars are trying their best to motivate their fans to stay indoors. Many superstars are regularly uploading videos of them training or showing off some skills amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Proposed David Alaba Plus Cash Deal To Sign Leroy Sane From Man City: Report

Coronavirus pandemic: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic shows off skills

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is the latest one to upload a video to entertain his fans. In the video, the Chelsea man can be seen juggling the ball while doing some fine crossovers. The Chelsea winger looks to have mastered the art of juggling the ball while adding some finesse to it. Christian Pulisic has uploaded a couple of videos of him doing top-notch skills with the ball at his feet.

Also Read | Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Does The Home Top Bin Challenge; Watch

Coronavirus pandemic: Christian Pulisic's juggling skills

Also Read | Harry Kane Urged To Quit Tottenham By Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

Coronavirus pandemic: The virus has taken a massive toll in the USA

Christian Pulisic's Chelsea teammate, Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. However, the English youngster recovered within no time. Coronavirus has spread on a much higher scale in Christian Pulisic's homeland, the United States of America. There have been over 85,600 coronavirus cases recorded in the USA so far. The USA has outpassed China in the number of coronavirus cases. Countries like Italy, Spain, Germany and France have also been deeply affected by the virus.

Also Read | Manchester United Defender Wan-Bissaka Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch