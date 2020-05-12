Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Wears A Protective Mask As Team Resumes Training

After spending close to two months in self-isolation amid the pandemic in Spain, Real Madrid finally announced that they would return to training in a tweet towards the end of last week. Los Blancos got back to Real Madrid's Valdebebas training base to resume training with a LaLiga return on the horizon. Real Madrid players, alongside coach Zinedine Zidane, commenced training on May 11, 2020. Zinedine Zidane was seen wearing a protective mask, adhering to the list of safety guidelines laid down to resume Real Madrid training. Real Madrid's squad was divided into two groups to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Real Madrid training: Zinedine Zidane and the team back in training

LaLiga return: Real Madrid training gets underway

Players kicked off their drills by training individually with and without the ball. Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric amongst others were spotted at the Real Madrid training session. Real Madrid's big-money summer signing, Eden Hazard also joined his teammates after recovering from his long-term injury. Eden Hazard picked up an ankle injury in February which forced him to undergo a surgery. The surgery saw Eden Hazard miss a number of Real Madrid's crucial games including the El Clasico and the Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Real Madrid injuries: Eden Hazard back in Real Madrid training

Real Madrid training: Players tested for coronavirus before training

Real Madrid players were tested for coronavirus last week at the club's Valdebebas training base. Each player including coach Zinedine Zidane got themself checked before they resumed Real Madrid training. Madrid's skipper Sergio Ramos, while speaking about the LaLiga return, stated, "It will be La Liga who takes decisions, Germany has set the example we have to follow. We like being with our families but we have to be flexible too." Amid reports of the LaLiga return, there has been speculation that the LaLiga return will be scheduled for mid-June. Over in Germany, Bundesliga will resume action on May 16, with Bayern Munich set to take the field for the first time in two months on May 17.

