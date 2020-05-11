Premier League Clubs Could Lose £1.5bn In TV Money As Broadcasters Struggle Amid Pandemic

Premier League clubs run the risk of losing close to a reported £1.5 billion in TV deals if Project Restart is not given the green light. Premier League owners and Premier League broadcasters have been involved in multiple meetings to discuss the measures to be taken to salvage finances amid the cancellation of games. However, it is still uncertain on how much Premier League broadcasters will ask for from the £760 million already paid for the ongoing season's final half.

Premier League return: Relegation-battling sides not in favour of league to resume

The Sun reported that Premier League clubs and broadcasters are due to attend a virtual boardroom meeting this week. There will be formal voting about whether or not to restart the Premier League on June 12. Premier League sides like Brighton, Aston Villa and Watford have publicly opposed the league's decision to complete the remaining 92 games at a neutral venue. The Premier League has a three-year deal with broadcasters which is worth around a reported £9 billion.

Premier League return: Premier League finances

Do you really think the broadcasters would cut off their nose to spite their face? They'll always be an appeal for the Premier League if broadcasters dont pay up they dont get the rights again — Mike H (@MUFCtheReligion) May 9, 2020

Premier League return: Broadcasters taking huge losses

Broadcasters like Sky and BT Sport have reportedly invested half the money out of the £9 billion. Other major broadcasters include BBC, Amazon and talkSPORT. As per The Sun, Sky and BT Sport have offered their subscribers the option to put their subscriptions on hold until the lockdown comes to a close. This gesture has monetarily affected the broadcasting giants to an extent. However, the broadcasters will look to cut their losses by asking the Premier League sides to return a portion of the amount from their TV rights deal.

