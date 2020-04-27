Real Madrid Monitoring Kylian Mbappe Situation After Forward's Tense Relationship With PSG

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on a Kylian Mbappe transfer with the French international's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain looking fragile at the moment. Reports suggest that PSG may force Mbappe to sit out for a year if he denies signing a new contract with the club. Real Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation with Kylian Mbappe also keen on a transfer to the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Real Madrid keeping tabs on Mbappe' tense situation at PSG

Real Madrid have been admirers of Kylian Mbappe since he broke through the ranks at Monaco in 2016 but a transfer failed to materialise and he moved to PSG in 2017. However, Los Blancos could move for the French World Cup winner now with the attacker and PSG at crossroads over the new contract. PSG could lose two star attackers Neymar and Mbappe to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively and are reportedly trying their best to keep both tied down at the club.

PSG are ready to take extreme measures to keep Mbappe at the club and could force the former Monaco man to sit on the bench for a year, a report that has not gone down well with the forward's family. PSG owner Al Khelaifi has indicated that renewing the French striker's contract is their top priority but Mbappe seemingly does not want to get into negotiations and also has had continuous spats with manager Tomas Tuchel. The Ligue1 giants aim to insert a release clause in the Kylian Mbappe PSG contract something like Barcelona did with Neymar (€222 million). However, with the coronavirus pandemic, it is uncertain how the transfer market will shape up.

Kylian Mbappe PSG contract: Real Madrid aim for Kylian Mbappe transfer in 2021

Kylian Mbappe joined Ligue 1 giants PSG from AS Monaco on a reported €180 million deal, making him the second-most expensive player behind Neymar and the most expensive teenager. Mbappe's current deal with PSG runs until 2022 and the French international is one of the highest-paid players at the club. Real Madrid are likely to pursue a deal for the World Cup winner in 2021 when the forward will have only a year left on his contract. PSG could be forced to sell Mbappe in 2021 with the player pushing for a move or risk losing him for a free transfer in 2022. Real Madrid have successfully used the strategy with Eden Hazard who signed for Los Blancos in the summer with a year left on his Chelsea contract.

