Jurgen Klopp Calls Kylian Mbappe's Father To Persuade Him For Liverpool Move: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the top target for several European clubs including the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid. Amid frequent Kylian Mbappe transfer reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly did not shy away from calling the 2018 World Cup winner’s father to persuade him to join the Anfield outfit with Sadio Mane reportedly set to join Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG striker to replace Sadio Mane with £250 million move?

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been linked with a £150 million ($186 million) move to Real Madrid, with reports claiming that Zinedine Zidane has made the Senegal wide man his top target. It is now being reported that Kylian Mbappe would cost the Reds close to £250 million ($310 million). Jurgen Klopp's side will reportedly divert most of the proceeds from the Mane sale towards Mbappe’s transfer.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Jurgen Klopp speaks to striker's father

According to Le10 Sport, Jurgen Klopp recently spoke to Kylian Mbappe’s father Wilfried to discuss a possible move for his son. It is reported that Klopp made the call for two reasons - to personally declare Liverpool’s interest in signing the PSG forward as well as to inform him of Liverpool’s vision for his son.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Frenchman lauds Jurgen Klopp's side

Kylian Mbappe heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a few months back. While speaking to BBC, he lauded Liverpool as a machine, claiming they were an amazing team at the moment. The Reds were then unbeaten in the Premier League. Mbappe asserted that it is not easy to maintain an unbeaten streak for such a long period.

