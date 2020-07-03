Real Madrid Boss Zidane Wants Lionel Messi To Stay At Barcelona Amid Exit Speculation

Barcelona find themselves in the middle of a huge crisis with a sudden dip in form this season. Real Madrid overtook the defending LaLiga champions in the title race and Los Blancos now have a four-point lead over the Catalans. To add to their troubles, there are rumours surrounding Lionel Messi's departure from the club next season amid the turmoil at the club. Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona will expire in 2021 and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to sign an extension.

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi transfer rumours arise

According to Cadena SER, Lionel Messi is far from satisfied with the way Barcelona are progressing and wants a way out of the club. The report suggests Lionel Messi is likely to join PSG when his contract with his boyhood club expires and is also considering a move back to Argentina. However, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not want the 33-year-old to leave Barcelona as it could have a major impact on LaLiga. Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football and his departure from LaLiga is likely to cause some severe damage to the revenue at the club and the league's viewership.

Lionel Messi transfer: Zinedine Zidane wants Argentine icon to stay

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was asked about the rumours surrounding Lionel Messi's exit after Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Getafe. The 48-year-old French legend stated that he hopes Messi stays in the league for the betterment of the competition. Zinedine Zidane, in his post-match interview, said, "I don't know what will happen but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league." Lionel Messi is disgruntled with the happenings at the club as Barcelona deal with missing out on the league title and the financial complications of the pandemic and their string of failed big-money moves.

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi transfer rumours come to the fore

Lionel Messi first got into a war of words of sorts with Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal and then various issues like the reduction in salary during the coronavirus crisis made headlines. Lionel Messi uploaded an Instagram post explaining the players' side of the story to clear the air regarding the wage cuts at the club. Messi indicated that the players were willing to take a wage cut and rubbished rumours that they were standing in the way of the decision.

Now, Lionel Messi is unhappy with Barcelona's current squad and the way the club floundered their 2-point lead over Real Madrid since the restart. Lionel Messi recently scored his 700th goal for his club and country in Barcelona's clash against Atletico Madrid. That game also had its fare share of controversy, with Messi appearing to ignore the instructions of Setien's assistant coach Eder Sarabia during a drinks break.

LaLiga table

(Cover image source: Real Madrid and Barcelona Instagram)