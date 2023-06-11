Real Madrid President Made A Massive Declaration On Bringing PSG Star Kylian Mbappe

Florentino Perez has given a big statement regarding the French football star Kylian Mbappe after Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad this month. The president has said that he will sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the next year's transfer window. Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid recently, even though the PSG player signed a 2-year deal with PSG with the option to continue the following year. His contract expires with the French team in 2024. When he signed the contract, the French striker turned down a move to Los Blancos.

According to recent reports, the 24-year-old striker wants to leave PSG after his contract ends and take on a new challenge. Given that he has openly announced he will be signing the Frenchman, it looks like Real Madrid President Perez will try to capitalise on this.

What did the President say about the PSG star?

On being asked whether the President would sign Kylian Mbappe or not, “Florentino will you sign Mbappé?” Perez then stated: “Yes, but not this year.”

Mbappe has been in one of the best forms of his life so far and has scored 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games for PSG this season. Despite his successful season, his campaign has been fraught with issues. His relationship with fellow superstar Neymar has been strained due to a power struggle between the two for control of their French club. It is believed that Neymar's opinion was disregarded when the Parisians featured him heavily in their advertisements for their upcoming season tickets for 2023–24, causing disagreement between the two stars.

The Real Madrid president was not happy after he missed the opportunity to convince Mbappe to join his club in the last transfer window. According to the reports, he slammed the involvement of politics and the offer made by the French giants.

However, the Spanish team would eye to rebuild their attack after the team captain Karim Benzema left the club this season to join the Middle East club and will be earning a huge amount of money. He will be facing his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.