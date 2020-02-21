Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid Involve In 'complicated' Contract Negotiations: Report

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been negotiating hard with the club over contract extension talks. The Spanish international is expecting the club to offer him a two-year contract extension, while the club is reportedly hesitant, thus making the negotiations complicated.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Real Madrid willing to offer a one-year extension

Sergio Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2021. Los Blancos are reportedly in no hurry to negotiate over a contract as the club believes that Ramos will be 35 by the time his current contract expires. The club is apprehensive if the world-cup winning defender would be in peak form at that age.

Un empate duro que tenemos que digerir y del que tenemos que sacar conclusiones, pero seguimos arriba. Hay que seguir trabajando y empujando.

A tough draw that we have to learn from, but we stay on top. We have to keep working and pushing for more.#HalaMadrid

📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/tkn0oWQVe3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) February 16, 2020

Real Madrid are therefore willing to offer a 12 month-extension, which would ensure his stay at Santiago Bernabeu until 2022. However, the captain is looking to ensure a long stay at the club, with his non-negotiable demand for a two-year contract.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Defender was linked with China last summer

Sergio Ramos was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League last summer. However, after the talks broke down, the Spaniard called for a press conference, where he assured the fans of his commitment with the club, as president Florentino Perez accompanied the player.

In 2015 as well, there were reports of Ramos’ move to Manchester United. It is reported that talks were in an advanced stage of negotiations with the Red Devils. However, the player went on to extend his contract until 2020 then.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Captain has extended contract thrice with LaLiga giants

Real Madrid have a policy that states that the club would offer a year-by-year contract extension once a player turns 32. Sergio Ramos has extended his contract with the Spanish giants thrice since his move from Sevilla for a reported fee of 27 million in 2005.

Sergio Ramos has been in great form for Los Blancos this season. Besides his defensive duties, the defender has also netted seven goals in 30 appearances this season. His side are leading in LaLiga with a point-advantage over second-placed Barcelona. Real Madrid will next play against Levante on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

