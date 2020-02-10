Sergio Ramos Abuses Martin Odegaard As Real Madrid Loanee Ensures Blancos' Copa Exit

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was involved in a controversy during Los Blancos’ clash against Real Sociedad. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Ramos is seen abusing Sociedad midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Sergio Ramos abuses Martin Odegaard after foul

In the 10th minute of the game, Sergio Ramos and Martin Odegaard run to win the ball when Odegaard ends up stamping Ramos’ foot. The Spanish international falls to the ground as the referee halts the game. During this heated moment, Ramos is seen using expletives against Odegaard who tries to prove his innocence to the referee. Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriquez is seen demanding Odegaard’s booking.

Martin Odegaard is a Real Madrid player on loan to Real Sociedad

It is imperative to know that Martin Odegaard is a Real Madrid player. He is on loan to Real Sociedad. The player was signed by Los Blancos in 2015. He was subsequently loaned out to SC Herenveen, Vitesse and then to Sociedad. He has been performing exceptionally well for the Basque country side. He has scored six goals along with eight assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Copa del Rey: Martin Odegaard scores against Real Madrid

Real Madrid were defeated 3-4 by Real Sociedad in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey. Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard scored against his parent club in the 22nd minute from a rebound. After that, Alexander Isak scored twice in two minutes (54-56 minutes) to extend his side’s lead. However, Real Madrid left-back Marcelo hit one back for his side in the 59th minute.

Mikel Morino scored for Real Sociedad in the 69th minute to make it four for his side. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo scored his side’s second goal from a beautiful cross from Vinicius Jr. Nacho scored the third goal in the injury time of the game. However, Zidane’s men could not overturn the four-goal deficit.

