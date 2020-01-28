Sergio Ramos Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With 'unique' Jersey: WATCH

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, 48 km north-west of Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was travelling on his private chopper along with 8 other people when it went down and a fire broke out. The NBA Legend’s death was moaned across the sporting world with Sergio Ramos paying his tribute in a unique manner.

Kobe Bryant death: Sergio Ramos wore Kobe's jersey during Real Madrid training

Sergio Ramos wore a Kobe Bryant jersey as Real Madrid held a moment of silence in training today ❤ pic.twitter.com/aarIHnCFxm — Goal (@goal) January 27, 2020

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wore Kobe Bryant’s number 10 jersey (of US National Team) while arriving for the team’s training at Valdebebas as a tribute to the former Lakers star. The squad also held a minute’s silence to grieve the loss of lives in the helicopter crash which also included Kobe’s daughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant death: Sergio Ramos posted an emotional message on Instagram

Sergio Ramos also posted a message on Instagram, saying that he still could not come to terms with the death of Kobe Bryant. He tried to recollect Kobe’s magic on the court, while also lauding his mentality and work ethic. Ramos also accepted that he was a huge fan of the Lakers legend and somehow, Kobe had a role to play in his success as an athlete.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna also passed away in the crash

Nine people died in the tragic accident, which also included Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The duo were heading to the Mamba academy where Gianna was to play a basketball game, while Kobe was set to manage the team. Gianna was also considered as Kobe's rightful heir on the court.

Kobe Bryant dominated the game for almost two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five championships and featured in 18 All-Star Games. The legend had bid adieu to professional basketball following the 2016 season. The stunning death of the shooting guard came just hours after he toasted fellow NBA icon and current Laker LeBron James for surpassing him on the league’s all-time scoring list at third position. Kobe Bryant was also one of the favourites to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame set to be announced next month.

