James Rodriguez 'upsets' Real Madrid Hierarchy Following A Stellar Start To Everton Career

James Rodriguez has enjoyed a stunning start to life at Everton since making the move to Merseyside from Real Madrid, after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Spanish capital. The Colombian attacker has already scored four goals and notched up three assists in all competitions for the Toffees, who currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table.

However, James' incredible start to life at Goodison Park has seemingly 'upset' Real Madrid's hierarchy, who have been left disappointed at Zinedine Zidane's handling of the South American superstar.

James Rodriguez's stunning start to life at Everton leaves Real Madrid upset

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, the Real Madrid board are now 'questioning' Zinedine Zidane's judgement of players after the Frenchman allowed James Rodriguez to leave the club in the summer. Zidane opted against using Rodriguez on a regular basis as the player featured only eight times for Real Madrid in LaLiga last season before his departure. Everton managed to wrap up a €25m (£22m) deal for James in the summer as the player signed a two-year contract with the option to extend his stay for a third season.

Since then, Rodriguez has been a revelation for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, scoring four goals and notching up three assists in six appearances across all competitions. Everton are currently sitting pretty at the top of the League table, unbeaten, with James the chief orchestrator for the Toffees. James' incredible form this season has led to an annoyance from his former employers, Real Madrid.

Reports claim that Real Madrid's hierarchy feels that allowing Rodriguez to leave the club in the summer might come back to haunt them if they fail to meet their objectives for the season. Zidane deemed James 'not good enough' for a place in the starting line-up and the lack of opportunities for the 29-year-old saw him move to Everton. The defending LaLiga champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against newly-promoted Cadiz on Saturday.

James Rodriguez Real Madrid career

Real Madrid signed James Rodriguez back in the summer of 2014 after the Colombian enjoyed a stunning World Cup in Brazil, winning the Golden Boot as the top goalscorer of the tournament. At Real Madrid, James won two LaLiga titles and two Champions League titles as well but wasn't part of Zidane's plans for the future and therefore offloaded earlier this summer. However, Rodriguez hasn't been the only player that Zidane discarded as Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon and Dani Ceballos also left the LaLiga giants to move to the Premier League.

