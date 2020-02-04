Real Madrid Striker Luka Jovic Makes A Bold Admission About His Abysmal Run Of Form

Luka Jovic rocked the Bundesliga with his lethal form during his 2-year spell at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Serbian scored 25 goals in the 52 appearances he made for Frankfurt. That's how he was noticed by the big guns at Real Madrid. It was a dream come true moment for the 22-year-old when his agent said that Real Madrid are interested in signing him. Real Madrid bought the player for €60 million from Frankfurt at the start of the 2019-20 season. Everyone thought that Jovic will be the perfect replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema, but things didn't go as planned.

Also Read | AC Milan's No. 9 Curse Is Real After Krzysztof Piatek Signs For Hertha Berlin

Benzema found the form of his life which helped Real Madrid find their long-lost success. While Benzema found his mojo back, Jovic was left with very less playing time. One can not completely blame Zinedine Zidane for Jovic's abysmal form this season as the striker couldn't capitalize on the chances he got. Jovic has only scored one goal in the 14 appearances he made for Real Madrid this season.

Also Read | Inter Miami Confirm Interest In Edinson Cavani, Have Held Talks As David Beckham Eyes Star

Luka Jovic admitted that he is not happy with the form he is currently experiencing. He said that he is shaken by his own performances. Jovic, in a recent interview, stated that he watches his own videos on YouTube and asks himself, "What happened?"

Also Read | Liverpool Ignored A Young Cristiano Ronaldo In 2004 Because Of Dressing Room Issues

Some excerpts from Luka Jovic's interview

Jovic: “I will tell you sincerely, I never had doubts about my quality. I always believed that I had the talent for the biggest things, I always believed that I am the best. I was just waiting for a chance. At Benfica, I didn't have it but at Frankfurt, I did.” [as] — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Reacts Frantically To Nicolas Otamendi's Foul On Harry Maguire

Jovic: “And I took advantage of it because they believed in my talent. At the start at Frankfurt, it was tough but the most important thing is to believe in your ability.” — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) February 3, 2020