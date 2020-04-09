Manchester United, Juventus Interested In Signing James Rodriguez From Real Madrid: Report

James Rodriguez might not be the first-choice player for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid but he is a valued asset in the transfer market. James Rodriguez has many suitors across Europe. After Arsenal and Wolves, now Manchester United are raising their interest in signing the attacking midfielder. James Rodriguez has only made 13 appearances for Real Madrid this season and he will surely look to add more playing time to his name. On the other side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to restructure Manchester United and James Rodriguez can blend in the process.

James Rodriguez Transfer: Manchester United interested in the Colombian

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer cash + James Rodriguez to Manchester United for Paul Pogba. Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have shown interest in Paul Pogba in the recent past. James Rodriguez can be a part of the deal and it can prove to be a win-win situation for everybody involved. Everton are also believed to be interested in signing James Rodriguez, with Carlo Ancelotti now in charge at the Premier League club. Carlo Ancelotti managed James Rodriguez at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The Italian manager also wanted Rodriguez during his days at Napoli.

James Rodriguez transfer: After Arsenal, Napoli and Juventus in the race to sign the player

Even Napoli and Juventus are rumoured to be interested in signing the player from Real Madrid. However, James Rodriguez will be looking for additional playing time in his next team. Real Madrid are expected to demand somewhere about £35m-40m for the player for whom they paid a sum of £60M in 2014. It is reported that James Rodriguez is paid £130,000-a-week at Real Madrid and matching his pay grade can be an issue for some clubs. James Rodriguez has a contract with the LaLiga giants until 2021.

James Rodriguez transfer: Where will he go next?

James Rodriguez is certainly leaving Real Madrid this summer, a number of clubs wants him including Arsenal - but his preferred destination is Everton. The Toffees are the option that appeal to James the most with his former boss Carlo Ancelotti already there. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/gTrjqq1yAJ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 2, 2020

