Real Madrid Eyeing Erling Haaland If Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe Fails: Report

Real Madrid braved the COVID-19 storm by not splurging in the summer transfer market, which many believe is a ploy by Los Blancos as they look to make the most when the window opens next summer. The defending LaLiga champions have long been home to the best players around the globe, and while the club has strayed away from the Galactico policy, they are likely to make moves in the upcoming windows, with a Kylian Mbappe transfer mooted in Spain. However, if Los Blancos fail to land the French World Cup winner, they could turn their attention to Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who has seen a huge rise in popularity thanks to his goal-scoring exploits.

Also Read: Man City Confirm Interest In Messi, Financial Resources 'ready' To Sign Barcelona Icon

Real Madrid set to enter the fray for Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe transfer pursuit falls through

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been earmarked as the next iteration of the Messi vs Ronaldo debate and Real Madrid are keen to have at least one of the future GOATs in their setup, if reports are to be believed. Los Blancos have long been interested in a Mbappe transfer, but the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic meant that they passed on the chance this summer.

The World Cup winner has entered the final two years of his contract, and Real Madrid could make a move for him as he enters the final year of his deal, just like with their pursuit of Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Paris Saint-Germain remain keen to renew the 21-year-old's deal at the Parc des Princes but Mbappe is seemingly pushing for an exit.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus; To Miss Portugal's Game Against Sweden

🚨 Real Madrid will sign Erling Haaland if they can't sign Kylian Mbappé next summer. The Frenchman is still the priority, but in case negotiations with PSG collapse, the club will trigger the Norwegian's 75M release clause. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/0vYBLFiR0k — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) October 12, 2020

However, should Real Madrid's pursuit fail, Marca believes Los Blancos will turn their attention towards Erling Haaland, who reportedly has a £63 million release clause in his contract. Haaland has been touted a perfect replacement for current striker Karim Benzema, with Real Madrid overly reliant on their No. 9 for goals since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus. £62m signing Luka Jovic has failed to make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu but Haaland could make an instant impact as he did at Signal Iduna Park since moving to the Bundesliga in January.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Was One Of The First To Call Iker Casillas After He Suffered A Heart Attack

The 20-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Norway's 4-0 UEFA Nations League demolition of Romania on Sunday making it a stunning 51 goals in his last 48 games for club and country. Real Madrid, however, will face stiff competition for a Haaland transfer, with Manchester United also keen on the pacy hitman's services. Dortmund are keen on keeping Haaland on board at least until 2022, however, it may prove difficult if Real Madrid come calling for the 20-year-old.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe's All-smiles Interaction Leaves Fans Awestruck

(Image Courtesy: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Instagram)