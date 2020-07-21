Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale Refuses To Take Pay Cut To Force Real Madrid Exit

The Gareth Bale transfer has been at the centre of any reports covering Real Madrid transfer news this season. Several reports have admitted that the Bale and Zidane relationship has reached its nadir, with the Welshman’s behaviour since the LaLiga restart making many believe that a Gareth Bale transfer may be on the cards this summer. However, Football Espana has now reported that in any talks of a transfer, a Gareth Bale pay cut will not be considered in negotiations.

Gareth Bale won’t take a pay cut to leave Real Madrid

Reports covering Real Madrid transfer news have suggested how the Gareth Bale contract may prove to be problematic in the event of a Gareth Bale transfer. The Gareth Bale contract keeps him at the club till 2022, with Bale’s salary a mammoth £600,000 a week according to The Telegraph. The Football Espana report on Real Madrid transfer news revealed that the Welshman will not accept a pay cut in order to secure a move away from Real Madrid this summer. Despite the Bale and Zidane relationship worsening, it was also reported that Gareth Bale is committed to seeing out his contract with the club, with a Gareth Bale pay cut out of the question.

Gareth Bale transfer update: Player’s agent reveals winger could finish career at Real Madrid

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett had conceded last month that Bale does not want to return to the Premier League and could spend the remainder of his playing career at Real Madrid. Pouring cold water on any Gareth Bale transfer rumours, Barnett told the BBC that the 31-year-old has a nice lifestyle in Madrid and he doesn’t see any reason why he may not finish his career at Real Madrid. He also disclosed that while a Gareth Bale transfer to the Premier League would be unbelievable, the winger isn’t looking to do that at the moment, with the Welsh winger quite happy to play for Real Madrid.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett on BBC: "Gareth is happy at Real and plans of ​​spending two more years in Madrid. He doesn't seek to survive Zidane, there's no hatred between the two - it's just that Zidane simply doesn't want to play him. Gareth trains every day and trains well." pic.twitter.com/sUUMn6mOhO — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 20, 2020

This is not the first time the news of a Gareth Bale pay cut issue acting as a stumbling block to a transfer has come to light. In January, reports covering Real Madrid transfer news had explained that Gareth Bale refused a wage cut to sign for Tottenham. Daily Mail disclosed that despite Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy travelling to Madrid in an attempt to lure Gareth Bale back to Spurs, Bale was reluctant to take a wage cut, which forced Tottenham to abandon their pursuit of their former star.

Image Courtesy: instagram/garethbale11