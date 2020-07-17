Who Is Alvaro Fernandez? Teenager Set To Swap Real Madrid For Man United

Man United are continuing their aggressive policy to sign promising youth players and are set to sign Real Madrid prodigy Alvaro Fernandez. The potential Alvaro Fernandez transfer represents the third major acquisition by the Red Devils academy, having snapped up highly-rated midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from AS Monaco and centre-forward Dillon Hoogewerf from Ajax. Man United are also closing in on the purchase of Barcelona right-back Marc Jurado after the 16-year-old announced his departure from the famed La Masia academy. Here's a look at who is Alvaro Fernandez and his career so far.

Who is Alvaro Fernandez? Man United sign Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid

Man United are set to announce the Alvaro Fernandez transfer from Real Madrid, with the youngster having already bid farewell to his teammates and coaches at the Real Madrid Castilla. Fernandez failed to agree on terms with Los Blancos and will move to Manchester on a free transfer and join the famed Man United academy. The 17-year-old left-back left Deportivo la Coruna for Real Madrid in 2017 and has been a regular in their development sides. Fernandez will join Marc Jurado and Joe Hugill in the Red Devils' youth intake for the 2020/21 season. The promising left-back will reportedly sign a four-year deal with the Premier League giants.

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Real Madrid left back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, according to AS.



They say the 17-year-old is poised to join United at the end of the season. [MEN] #mufc pic.twitter.com/gdQTO5Dem7 — United Reveal (@UnitedReveal) July 16, 2020

Who is Alvaro Fernandez? Where does Alvaro Fernadez fit in at Man United?

Man United don't have a luxury of left-backs coming through their ranks and had to convert Brandon Williams to play the on the left, which worked wonders for the 19-year-old who has established himself in Ole Gunnar Solskaer's first team set up. Thus the Alvaro Fernandez transfer presents a significant acquisition by the Man United academy. According to Real Madrid's website, the 17-year-old is known to idolise Marcelo and is a quality defender and good at taking the ball from behind. Furthermore, Fernandez stands out technically and for his intelligence on the field and is difficult to beat one-on-one.

Who is Alvaro Fernandez? 17-year-old's statement on leaving Real Madrid

Alvaro Fernandez issued a statement on Instagram, confirming that he'll be leaving the Los Blancos after failing to agree on a new deal with the LaLiga champions. The 17-year-old said that it was not an easy decision and thanked his coaches who have worked with him over the past three years. The promising left-back said that his stay at Real Madrid made him a better footballer and a better person, making it a great pleasure to wear their shirt and represent their shield. Fernandez said that it was time to say goodbye forever and take another path in his football career to continue his dream.

Who is Alvaro Fernandez? Man United's youth project

Man United have hugely expanded their scouting operation in recent years as they become increasingly aware of the competition at the top end of the market. Ed Woodward has actively looked to step up operations overseas and has actively looked for experts in France and Spain to identify potential world-class talents in a bid to save a fortune in transfer fee down the road. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund also exploit a similar strategy, who sell for huge profits, but Man United are aiming to integrate them into the first team in the future.

Alvaro Fernandez's arrival will be followed by those of Barcelona right-back Marc Jurado and Sunderland starlet Joe Hugill. Hugill could cost around £300,000 after United beat a host of Premier League rivals to his signature, while Jurado will join the club for free like Fernandez.

(Image Credit: Alvaro Fernandez Instagram)