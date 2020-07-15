Real Madrid 'urge' Fans To Avoid Visiting Cibeles Should Los Blancos Clinch LaLiga Title

Spanish giants Real Madrid are closer than ever to clinch their 34th LaLiga title on Thursday. Los Blancos need one victory from the remaining two games to be crowned LaLiga champions. Keeping the potential scenarios in mind, Real Madrid have issued an official statement, with several requests directed at the fans in the event of a title triumph.

Real Madrid will not visit Cibeles after LaLiga title win

Usually, Real Madrid fans assemble at Plaza de Cibeles to celebrate their domestic title triumph and witness the team’s bus parade at the iconic place in the city of Madrid. However, the club have urged the fans not to assemble at the Cibeles this time around citing coronavirus restrictions in Spain. The statement also clarified that Real Madrid will not visit the Cibeles this time around.

However, the statement also clarified that the club were not establishing their claims on the LaLiga title as yet. The statement clearly mentioned that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the fray to triumph in the Spanish domestic competition. The appeal gains significance for the fact that Liverpool fans broke coronavirus protocols to assemble outside the Anfield to celebrate their maiden title triumph.

Real Madrid defeat Granada to inch closer to LaLiga title

Zinedine Zidane’s men have been in red-hot form since the resumption of LaLiga after a 100-day hiatus. Los Blancos are on a nine-game winning run in the competition, conceding a mere three goals throughout, emphasising on a rock-solid defence led by skipper Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid defeated Granada away from home on Monday, courtesy of strikes from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema. While Benzema is yet to give up on the Pichichi trophy, scoring frequently, Mendy bagged his first goal since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Lyon last summer.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid lead by four points in LaLiga standings

Real Madrid are up against Villareal at home on Thursday (Friday according to IST). A victory against El Submarino Amarillo will confirm Zinedine Zidane's side's coronation, having already established a four-point lead over second-placed Barcelona in the LaLiga standings. Meanwhile, the defending LaLiga champions will host Osasuna at the same time as that of the Real Madrid clash.

Image courtesy: realmadrid.com