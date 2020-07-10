Is Eden Hazard Injured? Real Madrid Dealt Injury Blow With LaLiga Title Race Back On Track

Real Madrid have been in blistering form since the resumption of LaLiga, winning seven games in succession. Zinedine Zidane's men succeeded in reclaiming the top spot in LaLiga standings. However, ahead of their clash against Alaves, there has been quite some uncertainty over the fitness of certain players, with questions arising such as - Is Eden Hazard injured? - considering there are some important Real Madrid fixtures ahead.

Is Eden Hazard injured?

Eden Hazard missed Real Madrid's games against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao after sustaining an ankle injury. With the injury considered minor, the Belgium international returned to training on Tuesday ahead of their clash against Alaves. However, according to Cadena Sar, Hazard's injury aggravated by the end of the training match and was pulled out.

Is Eden Hazard injured? Winger missed out on matchday squad for past three Real Madrid fixtures

It is reported that the Hazard injury has aggravated, which is why the winger has not been included in the matchday squad to face Alaves. Real Madrid have four games in hand before the LaLiga season draws to a close, apart from an all-important Champions League Round of 16 clash against Manchester City. Apart from the former Chelsea man, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo will not feature for Los Blancos. While the skipper is suspended for the Alaves clash, Marcelo felt some discomfort during training.

Is Eden Hazard injured? An injury-plagued season for Belgian winger

Eden Hazard has endured a difficult, injury-plagued season since moving to Spain. The winger had to undergo ankle surgery after he sustained an injury during the Champions League group stage game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has found the back of the net just once for Zidane, a disappointing figure for the winger, considering his previous numbers with Chelsea. He has also registered seven assists this season.

Is Eden Hazard injured?: Real Madrid fixtures, LaLiga standings

Real Madrid have four games left to play in LaLiga. Zidane's men will play the likes of Alaves, Granada, Villareal and Leganes. Of these, the games against Granada and Leganes will be played away from home. Zidane's men can ill afford to drop points in the remaining Real Madrid fixtures to maintain their lead in the league. Los Blancos occupy the top spot at the moment, with a solitary point's lead over Barcelona, along with a game in hand, amid some crunch Real Madrid fixtures.

Image courtesy: AP