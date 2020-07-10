Real Madrid Vs Alaves Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Streaming Info & LaLiga Match Preview

Real Madrid will host Alaves for their Matchday 35 clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. The Zinedine Zidane's side are currently on top of the LaLiga table and are just a few steps away from winning their first LaLiga trophy in three years. Thanks to Barcelona's inconsistency and limited squad depth, Real Madrid have overtaken them in the title race so far. Real Madrid (77) are currently a point above Barcelona (76) in the LaLiga points table with a game in hand.

However, Real Madrid got lucky in their previous two games as they were awarded a penalty in both the clashes. The Zinedine Zidane-side will have to up their ante if they wish to win the LaLiga 2019-20.

Nevertheless, there are few positives for Real Madrid fans as Eden Hazard is back in the squad after missing two games. However, Sergio Ramos is not included in Real Madrid's squad. As for Alaves, they are currently on the 17th spot of the LaLiga points table. They have managed to win nine out of the 34 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 17). Alaves have banked a total of 35 points in the season so far. Alaves lost 1-0 in their last LaLiga clash against Valladolid.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Moved From Real Madrid To Juventus For €100m OTD 2 Years Ago

LaLiga live: Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream

Also Read | Real Madrid Signed Zinedine Zidane For A Then-world Record Fee Of €76m OTD 19 Years Ago

Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream: Real Madrid vs Alaves LaLiga live match details

Game: Real Madrid vs Alaves Date and time: Friday, July 10 (Saturday, July 11, 1:30 AM IST) Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid vs Alaves live streaming: Facebook Live

LaLiga fixtures: Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream (H2H)

2019-11-30 ALAVES – REAL MADRID 1-2 2019-02-03 REAL MADRID – ALAVES 3-0 2018-10-06 ALAVES – REAL MADRID 1-0 2018-02-24 REAL MADRID – ALAVES 4-0 2017-09-23 ALAVES – REAL MADRID 1-2 2017-04-02 REAL MADRID – ALAVES 3-0 2016-10-29 ALAVES – REAL MADRID 1-4 2006-02-18 REAL MADRID – ALAVES 3-0 2005-09-25 ALAVES – REAL MADRID 0-3

Also Read | Hector Bellerin Plants The First 3,000 Seeds As Promised After Arsenal Win Over Wolves

Real Madrid vs Alaves team news

Real Madrid vs Alaves team news: Real Madrid injury updates (Real Madrid news)

Luka Jovic and Nacho are currently unavailable in Real Madrid's squad. However, the Serbian is back at training and can get fit in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid vs Alaves team news: Predicted XI before the Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream

Real Madrid : Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard

Alaves: Fernando Pacheco, Ruben Duarte, Victor Laguardia, Pere Pons, Borja Sainz, Lucas Perez, Joselu, Martin Aguirregabiria, Oliver Burke, Manu Garcia, Edgar Mendez Ortega

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes, Karim Benzema Win POTM Awards In Premier League, LaLiga Respectively

LaLiga fixtures: Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream

(Cover image source: Real Madrid and Alaves Instagram)