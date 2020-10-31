Real Madrid Vs Huesca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in LaLiga when they face Michel Sanchez's Huesca on Saturday, October 31. The game between Real Madrid and Huesca is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST) at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Huesca team news, Real Madrid vs Huesca live stream details and our Real Madrid vs Huesca prediction ahead of the game.

Real Madrid vs Huesca prediction and match preview

The LaLiga champions are currently in third place on the league table with 13 points from six games. Last weekend, Real Madrid recorded an impressive 3-1 win over fierce rivals Barcelona in El Clasico. However, Los Blancos needed two late goals to salvage a point against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League during the week.

On the other hand, Huesca are in 18th place in the league with five points from seven games. Michel Sanchez's side are yet to win a game this season, having lost two and drawn five so far. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Real Madrid vs Huesca prediction is a 4-1 win for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Huesca team news, injuries and suspensions

For Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, Martin Odegaard and Nacho will miss out on the weekend clash against Huesca. Alvaro Odriozola also remains a doubt for the game at the weekend. Eden Hazard featured in the Champions League game against Monchengladbach during the week and might be handed a place in the starting line-up this weekend.

For the visitors, Pedro Lopez remains on the sidelines through injury. Mikel Rico is also a doubt for the game against Madrid, having recently been diagnosed with coronavirus. Shinji Okazaki also remains a doubt for Michel Sanchez's side.

LaLiga live: How to watch Real Madrid vs Huesca live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Huesca game in India. However, fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Huesca live stream on Facebook on the official LaLiga page (6:30 pm IST). Fans can also keep updated with the live scores of the game on the two teams' Twitter handles.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Huesca Instagram