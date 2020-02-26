Real Madrid Vs Man City Live Streaming Details, Team News And UCL Round Of 16 Preview

Real Madrid vs Man City was pegged as the headline fixture of the Champions League Round of 16 back when the fixtures were being drawn. Alongside PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, the Real Madrid vs Man City game guaranteed goals and expansive football, courtesy of Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola's style of play. As such, the Real Madrid vs Man City fixture is due to be the final game of the first legs of the Champions League Round of 16. Here are the details for Real Madrid vs Man City live streaming.

PEP 💬 This is a big opportunity. We are playing the kings of this competition. You never know what’s going to happen. We’ve tried to prepare.



The desire to win has to be there - more than that is impossible. It’s another game. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2020

UCL live: Real Madrid vs Man City live streaming details and preview

Two of the most storied sides in world football in recent history will go head-to-head at the Santiago Bernabeu this week. Real Madrid last tasted Champions League success back in 2018 with a 3-1 win over Liverpool. Manchester City, on the other hand, have never laid their hands on a Champions League title.

In three seasons under Pep Guardiola, Man City have failed to make it beyond the semi-final stage, falling to Monaco, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over the years. As such, the Real Madrid vs Man City tie represents an opportunity for Pep Guardiola to salvage something from the season.

UCL Live: Real Madrid vs Man City team news

Man City are currently 22 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League. The Champions League, therefore, gains paramount importance for the hierarchy at the Etihad, especially considering the two-year Champions League ban that is being contested by the club. The Real Madrid vs Man City team news makes for grim reading for Real Madrid fans.

Eden Hazard has been ruled out for the next couple of weeks after picking up an injury last weekend. For the blue half of Manchester, the Real Madrid vs Man City team news will make for slightly better reading with Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte adjudged to be fit for the trip to the Spanish capital. Leroy Sane, however, misses out on the squad.

The Real Madrid vs Man City game is scheduled for a 1:30 AM kickoff on February 26 Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The game will be telecast on Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

