Luis Suarez Passes Italian Language Test In Perugia; Juventus Move On The Cards?

With clarity on his future at Barcelona, strike Luis Suarez is looking at possible suitors as the transfer window deadline edges closer. The Uruguayan international, who was linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus, has passed the Italian language test. A language test is mandatory to bag a European Union passport, which will facilitate his move to the Serie A.

Suarez passes Italian language test

Suarez was deemed surplus to requirements by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. Since then, the striker has been on the lookout for a new club, with Juventus emerging as the favourites to land him. However, a team can sign only two non-EU players in a transfer window. Andrea Pirlo had already signed Brazil star Arthur Melo and USA footballer Weston McKennie.

🚨 Suarez has landed. Confirmed. He will be giving his exam this afternoon to gain dual nationality. #Transfers ✅✈️



Hence, Suarez will have to first acquire an EU passport to move ahead with the Juventus transfer. Amid the Suarez transfer talks, the Uruguayan international was spotted in Perugia, as he arrived for the Italian test. Reports claim that Suarez has passed the test that could facilitate his EU passport acquisition.

Football transfer news: Suarez to Atletico Madrid?

However, things haven't been easy with Juventus either. Recent reports suggest that Juventus have agreed to sign AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko. The arrival of the Bosnian international could bring an end to the Suarez transfer speculations to the Turin-based outfit.

Still, the striker's wish to move ahead with the Italian test suggests that he is still pushing for a move to the Serie A champions. If the Juventus deal fails to materialise, then Suarez might shift his attention to Atletico Madrid. Reports in Spain state that the Madrid-based club are keen on roping in the 33-year-old.

Football transfer news: Will Suarez stay at Barcelona?

Speaking to the Suarez transfer after the friendly against Girona to TV3, Koeman insisted that the striker would be just an addition to the squad if he decides to stay at the club. The manager also asserted that he lacked knowledge of Suarez's future at the club. Despite the manager's claims that he will count on the striker if he stays, his actions suggest otherwise. The Uruguayan international failed to bag a single minute in the two pre-season friendlies.

