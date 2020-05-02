Real Madrid Was The Best Team In Europe During 2011/12 Season: Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes his 2011/12 Real Madrid team were the best in Europe that season. Mourinho's Real Madrid dethroned Pep Guardiola's famed Barcelona side and clinched the LaLiga title, breaking multiple records in the process. Jose Mourinho believes that the title win eight years ago was a defining moment in Spanish football.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid seal record-breaking LaLiga title in 2011/12

In an exclusive chat with Marca, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has talked about his time at Real Madrid and their record-breaking LaLiga title win in 2012. Mourinho's Real Madrid secured the title with a record 100 points and a record 121 goals. The Los Blancos also set LaLiga Santander records for points (50), goals (51) and wins (16) at home over the course of the campaign.

Mourinho also became the first manager to win league titles in England, Italy and Spain. The LaLiga win was special as Real Madrid pipped arch-rivals and Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona side.

Mourinho management career: Jose Mourinho on his Real Madrid days and beating Barcelona at Camp Nou

Jose Mourinho believes the title win was special because it ended Barcelona's period of dominance and they did it in style by breaking multiple records. The Portuguese manager added that it was fundamental that his team built a playing identity to get the best out of themselves when they faced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Jose Mourinho's counter-attacking football was appreciated and bore the fruit in Real Madrid's 2-1 win in the El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

The former Inter boss added that he has good memories from the game and said that his players had the emotion and the pressure to win, which ultimately played a huge role in their title win.

Mourinho management career: Real Madrid deserved to win Champions League

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League that season by Bayern Munich on penalties in the semi-final. Bayern progressed to the final only to lose to Mourinho's former team Chelsea. Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner with Inter and Porto, believes his Real Madrid team were the best in Europe and deserved to win the Champions League that season. He added that it was difficult to deal with loss to Bayern because they deserved to go through and lift the trophy.

