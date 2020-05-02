Gareth Bale Hints At MLS Move Amidst Real Madrid Future Being Uncertain

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has often been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with a return to the Premier League considered as the most viable destination. However, the Wales international’s recent comments hint that his heart lies elsewhere and not in the Premier League.

Gareth Bale to MLS? Real Madrid winger hints at MLS move

Thanks for the nomination @JiffyRugby. Proud to support @Velindre in the #TwoPointSixChallenge



I nominate @samwarburton_ & my followers to get involved.



Donate to https://t.co/aTGfLj4jMd or signup at https://t.co/Bk9Qquk0Lg



Tune in Sunday & see if I can complete my challenge! https://t.co/GWXxlZwiiF — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) April 22, 2020

Gareth Bale spoke to ICC’s Hat-trick podcast recently. During the interview, the Real Madrid superstar was quizzed about his thoughts on playing in Major League Soccer (MLS). The former Tottenham man claimed that he would be interested in playing at the US-based league in the near future.

Gareth Bale to MLS? Welshman plays golf in Los Angeles

Gareth Bale is considered an avid golf fan. During the lockdown, the player has been snapped several times practising golf in the comforts of his home. Bale claimed that he loves to visit Los Angeles on a holiday, hinting at his interest in the MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy, while also asserting that he plays golf when he visits the city. LA Galaxy has boasted the likes of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Wayne Rooney also enjoyed a brief stint at the MLS.

Gareth Bale to MLS?

Amid the Gareth Bale to MLS reports, the player has been linked with a return to the Premier League. The arrival of Jose Mourinho as Spurs manager also escalated the Premier League return rumours. Last season, the player was on the verge of joining the Chinese Super League, however, a deal fell through at the last moment.

