Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Opens Up On Juventus Links After Cristiano Ronaldo's Exit

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018, his close friend and former Los Blancos teammate Marcelo has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants. He has been rumoured to join his friend Ronaldo at Juventus since the past two seasons. However, the Brazil international has now claimed that he wishes to continue at Real Madrid.

Also Read | Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in dilemma, club to axe 12 players in summer: Report

Marcelo transfer: Defender looks to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid signed French left-back Ferland Mendy last summer, who has emerged as manager Zinedine Zidane’s favourite at the back. Thus, Marcelo seems to have lost prominence in the squad. However, during an Instagram live interaction with club legend Fabio Cannavaro, Marcelo has claimed that he doesn’t look to leave the club, nor does the club wish to sell him.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 pant sales skyrocketed following move to Juventus from Real Madrid

Marcelo transfer: Brazilian speaks on Juventus rumours

Marcelo spoke on his more-than-a-decade long stint with Real Madrid. He claimed that he has achieved immense success with the Los Blancos, asserting that his long stay at the Spanish capital has been nothing short of an incredible story.

Marcelo spoke about interests from other European giants as well. The defender asserted that it felt good knowing about interests from other clubs. However, he denied any reported interest from Italian giants Juventus. Although he revealed that he had almost signed for Juventus two years back, claiming that he couldn’t live without his friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe drops huge transfer hint as Liverpool, Real Madrid rumours intensify

Marcelo transfer: Real Madrid star doesn't want to delve in Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Marcelo was asked about his opinion on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano debate. The Brazilian international denied picking the better one between the two, hailing the two as fantastic footballers. He credited Ronaldo for improving his game in the last 10 years, while also heaping praise on the Argentine maestro.

Also Read | Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos makes bold fitness claim amidst coronavirus quarantine