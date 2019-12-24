Chelsea Offered Chance By Real Madrid To Sign Isco For £44 Million

As per reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have given an option to Chelsea to sign attacking midfielder Isco for a fee of £44 million. Madrid is looking to offload all the deadwood to make room for a potential £50 million move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window. According to reports, Isco has struggled to make a place for himself in Zinedine Zidane's plans. In addition to this, Frank Lampard said that Chelsea will look to bolster their squad with Isco being one of their transfer targets.

Eriksen has refused to sign a new deal with his current club Tottenham but Jose Mourinho has made it evident that he wants the midfielder to stay put at the club. Not signing a new deal will make Eriksen a free agent, giving him the freedom to talk to overseas clubs for a potential move.

'This is not a time to overreact'

Frank Lampard said that he will not let himself or the team get upset over their recent dip in performance, adding that he needs to be a tad bit careful about reacting to the transfer ban being lifted or their defeat against Everton. He further talked about managers talking about the young players in their team and wanting no other addition. In relation to this, Lampard said that Chelsea is a club where a proper balance needs to be maintained, adding that he had a strong squad but still in need of strengthening a few areas in the team. He also said that the club will be looking for suitable options because they constantly want to improve.

'Lampard needs to be careful'

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville said that Lampard needs to be careful about the way he will be doing business in the January transfer window. Neville said that even though Chelsea's transfer ban had been lifted, it would have been ideal for Lampard to work with the players available to him and start to believe in them.

Neville said that sometimes when a club signs a player and that leads to the new signing to believe that he directly belongs in the first team and that leads to a younger player being left out, hampering his chance at developing by having regular game time. He further said that with the transfer ban being lifted, Chelsea will need to buy a few players but it will have a consequence to it.

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, December 22, 2019. In a league match played at Tottenham's newly built stadium, Chelsea score two goals past the hosts. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was seen celebrating wildly after defeating Jose Mourinho’s side.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard going absolutely crazy after Chelsea beat Tottenham. This is pure passion. 🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/VU4UI2SMrt — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 22, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)