Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema To Face Blackmail Trial Over Valbuena Sex Tape Scandal

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will undergo trial over his alleged involvement in the attempted blackmail of his former France teammate, Mathieu Valbuena, relating to a sex tape involving the Olympiacos star. Benzema has reportedly been accused of trying to extort money from Valbuena prior to France's international friendly against Armenia in 2015. The 33-year-old has been banned from playing for his national side ever since the scandal made headlines but Benzema continues to deny any wrongdoings.

ALSO READ: Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Demands COMPULSORY Vaccination For All Premier League Footballers?

Karim Benzema scandal: Real Madrid star to appear in court for attempting to blackmail Valbuena

According to reports from AFP, the Versailles prosecutor’s office, on Thursday, informed Benzema that he will be taken to court over suspected involvement in Valbuena's sex tape scandal. It is believed that Benzema is being charged with conspiracy to attempt blackmail for the scandal that took place over five years ago.

Breaking | Karim Benzema will be obliged to appear in front of the Criminal Court in Versailles over the Mathieu Valbuena sextape affair. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 7, 2021

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Pudgy Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr After American Stuns Anthony Joshua

Prior to France's international friendly against Armenia in October 2015, Benzema was suspected of having pressured Valbuena to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which the former Marseille star featured. The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. However, Valbuena informed the police about the threats.

The following month, Benzema and Valbuena were banned from playing for France and the duo came under heavy criticism from then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls. Reports suggest that four other people will also stand trial in the case but Benzema continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Benzema's lawyer responded to the news later on Thursday and claimed that his client had nothing to be ashamed of over the case. "The decision to try him (Benzema) is absurd and is unfair cruelty but there is nothing to be ashamed of in his case because he has don't nothing wrong", he said.

🚨🌕| Karim Benzema could be sentenced to up to 5 years of prison and a €75000 fine, but the sentence will most likely not be that harsh. @RMCsport #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 7, 2021

ALSO READ: Omar Richards To Bayern? UCL Holders Plot SHOCK 'free' Summer Transfer For Reading Star

The Real Madrid forward has also spoken on the matter regularly ever since he was prohibited from representing France. In 2017, during an interview with L'Equipe, Benzema accused Valbuena of "dragging the name of his family through the mud". Benzema has scored 27 international goals in 81 appearances for France but hasn't made an international appearance since November 2015.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Take Short-term $163 Million Loan From UK Government To Overcome COVID-19 Impact

Image Credits - Real Madrid Instagram