Omar Richards To Bayern? UCL Holders Plot SHOCK 'free' Summer Transfer For Reading Star

Treble winners Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a shock move for Reading full-back Omar Richards. The 22-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and free to negotiate with clubs this January. Scottish gianst Reading are reportedly not keen on offering him a new contract, and the Bayern Munich have a clear run at the former Fulham academy graduate.

Also Read: Zidane Tests Negative For COVID-19, Still Isolated Following Contact With Infected Person

Omar Richards to Bayern? Bundesliga champs plot shock move for Reading full-back

Bayern Munich have long garnered the reputation of operating astutely in the transfer market, and the Bavarian giants are reportedly plotting their next big steal. The Bundesliga giants in recent seasons have acquired the likes of Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski among many others for reasonable prices, while the latter two came for virtually nothing. The treble winners have an eye for spotting talents, and Reading full-back Omar Richards has popped up on their radar.

Also Read: Mauricio Pochettino To Bring In Man City Legend Sergio Aguero To PSG On 'free' Transfer?

Bayern have made an approach to sign Reading left-back Omar Richards (22) on a free transfer. The European champions have scouted Richards, playing regularly in the Championship this season, and it is understood they have informed Reading they wish to speak to him [@mcgrathmike] pic.twitter.com/wHi9rebDOw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 4, 2021

With Alphonso Davies consolidating his place as first choice left back, and David Alaba leaving the club in the summer, Bayern Munich are eyeing an Omar Richards transfer to add depth to the position. As things stand, Davies and record signing Lucas Hernandez have operated at the flank, and there is belief that the latter is much better suited to replace Alaba's void at centre-baclk when the Austrian departs Germany. Richards has become an important first-team player for Reading since joining them for Fulham's academy in 2016, missing only two of their league games this season.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Says Manchester United Cannot Brood Over Their EFL Cup S/F Loss To Rivals City

The 22-year-old has the potential to be a good fit in the Bundesliga and offers an excellent profile for a free transfer. Richards hasn't signed a contract extension at Reading since 2017 and the Scottish giants are reportedly not interested in retaining in his services. The England U-21 international is a pacy, athletic full-back with an impressive physical profile and offers a perfect backup option to Canadian international Alphonso Davies.

Richards would likely be used as Davies’ understudy with Alaba's departure leaving a void in defence. Bayern could also sign and loan him back to a British club, to help increase his value and playing experience. The 22-year-old will join fellow English youngster Jamal Musiala in Munich, who moved to Germany from Chelsea in 2019.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Pudgy Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr After American Stuns Anthony Joshua

(Image Courtesy: Omar Richards Instagram)