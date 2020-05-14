Real Madrid’s New-look Santiago Bernabeu To Feature A Removable Pitch: Report

LaLiga giants Real Madrid reportedly have colossal plans racked up in their quest of rebuilding the Santiago Bernabeu. Reports in Spain claim that the Los Blancos' new stadium will include a removable pitch which will seemingly help the club to host different events apart from football. Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu is currently under renovation and the club has penned down several ideas to turn their home ground into one of the finest stadiums in the world.

New Santiago Bernabeu stadium to be a multi-purpose venue

As reported by Marca, Real Madrid want the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium to be used for multiple purposes. Real Madrid are looking to add to the Santiago Bernabeu's offerings and its scope for organising multiple events like music concerts and award ceremonies. Real Madrid also want Santiago Bernabeu renovation to have a result such that it can be used for other sporting events like basketball and American football.

The reconstruction of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has started! pic.twitter.com/eNBMh1Nd3g — The Football Arena (@FootballlArena) May 14, 2020

Santiago Bernabeu renovation to result in removable pitch

The location of the Santiago Bernabeu, which is situated in highly populated Madrid, will mean that the club will be able to remove the pitch if needed. Real Madrid will have to plan the reconstruction in a way that the convertible grass takes hold in the stadium once it is removed and reinstalled. As per reports in Spain, Real Madrid will change their home venue to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium once the 2019-20 season resumes as the reconstruction of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium has already commenced. The Santiago Bernabeu renovation cost is estimated to be around $650m

