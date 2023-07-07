Real Madrid Ready To Offer Gigantic Deal To Kylian Mbappe On A 5-year Contract

Kylian Mbappe's latest transfer update might shock the whole world after the player told Paris Saint-Germain that he will not be renewing his contract next year. The French club wants to push the transfer of the striker in order to make the most of the player as he will be leaving the club for free next summer, and the PSG President has told the star to decide his future in two weeks.

3 things you need to know

Mbappe signed a 2-year contract last year with an option to stay next year

Mbappe does not want to buy the option to stay at the club for the 2024-25 season

PSG does not want Mbappe to leave the club for free

Will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid this summer?

If Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe chooses to join the Spanish club during the forthcoming transfer window, Real Madrid reportedly made him an alluring offer of a €50 million yearly wage.

While PSG has given Mbappe an ultimatum, Real Madrid is still tenacious in their chase of the French sensation. Mbappe has until the end of the month to decide whether to utilize a one-year contract option or depart this summer. By choosing the latter, PSG would be able to obtain a hefty transfer fee because they have set a price of €200 million for the gifted forward. However, if any team meets their value, PSG has stated that they are open to discussing a potential transfer.

What could be Kylian Mbappe’s new release clause?

According to Cadena Ser, the Spanish giant has methodically created a thorough financial strategy in order to sign Mbappe. The proposed idea included providing the footballer with a hefty five-year deal with an annual pay of €50 million. Furthermore, the deal would have a €1 billion release clause. Nonetheless, Real Madrid wants to pursue Mbappe in the next summer transfer window, despite being unwilling to reach PSG's astronomical asking price of €200 million.

As the transfer situation continues, critical dates like July 10 and July 26 might be pivotal for deciding Mbappe's future. Notably, PSG is expected to begin a pre-season tour in Asia on July 26, giving the Ligue 1 champions an opportunity to choose if their valuable asset will remain with the club or go during the present summer transfer market.